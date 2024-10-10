CSW: NEMA tasks staff on service delivery



The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has tasked the agency’s staff to recognise its critical role and deliver exceptional services.

Umar gave the charge on Wednesday in Minna at an event to commemorate the 2024 Customer Service Week.

The theme of the 2024 Customer Service Week is ‘Above and Beyond’

Umar, represented by Hajiya Zainab Sai’du, Head, NEMA Minna Operations Office, said the event was a global initiative that recognises the essential role of customer service in organisations and the people who provide those services.

She acknowledge the agency’s commitment to serving vulnerable members of society and emphasised the importance of going ‘above and beyond’ in disaster response.

‘The quality of our services can be the difference between life and death.

‘This year’s theme, ‘Above and Beyond,’ resonates with NEMA’s mission to provide timely, efficient, and compassionate assistance to disaster victims,’ she said.

The DG commended staff for their contr

ibutions, resilience, and perseverance in challenging environments.

Umar encouraged stakeholders to embrace innovation, teamwork, and continuous improvement to better serve the public.

‘Let us reaffirm our commitment to excellence in service delivery, innovation, and teamwork,’ she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among stakeholders celebrated were media organisations including NAN, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN).

Others were the National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria