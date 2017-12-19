CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE RETURNS AFTER HELPING SIERRA LEONE

HAVANA, The Cuban medical brigade that provided health care in Sierra Leone returned home today, after three months of international work.

Yoel Torres, head of the group, said on arrival at Jose Marti International Airport that the Cuban doctors treated more than 11,000 cases, especially of respiratory infections, malaria and intestinal parasites.

"The Government of Sierra Leone organized refugee and homeless camps, and in those facilities, we provide service in spite of adverse conditions. The population thanked the Cuban presence in these months," stressed Torres.

This was the 27th brigade that, as part of the international contingent Henry Reeve, left Cuba to offer medical care to various parts of the world.

The Cuban specialists were received in Havana by Nestor Marimon, in charge of International Relations in the Ministry of Public Health.

