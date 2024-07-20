Cuban Trained Ghanaian Professionals present items worth GHC50,000 to Maamobi General Hospital

The Ladies Wing of Cuban Trained Ghanaian Professionals (ESBECAN Ladies Association) has presented items worth GHC50,000 to the Maamobi General Hospital at a ceremony in Accra.

The items, meant for the Children’s Ward of the Hospital, included oxygen cylinder, trolley, bedsheets with pillowcases, bedside lockers, weighing scale for toddlers and adults, armpit thermometers, diapers, pulse oximeters and toys.

Presenting the items, Dr Veronica Donkor, Women’s Organiser of ESBECAN Ladies Association, said the donation formed part of the Association’s corporate social responsibility.

‘We are here to put smiles on the faces of the children, who are receiving various treatments. As you know, children are our backbone and our future leaders, we want to meet their health needs.’

Dr Donkor said they were inspired to give back to the society and humanity, especially the children through the financial contributions of members.

She said last year, the Association donated to the Dodowa Orphanage and this year, it chos

e the Maamobi General Hospital, adding that apart from the presentation of items, it had renovated some side lockers at the Hospital.

She was optimistic that the items presented would assist in the recuperation of the children on admission.

Ernestina Boatey, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Hospital, who received the items, commended the Association for its gesture and appealed to other institutions to come to the aid of the Hospital.

Madam Boatey said the Hospital needed phototherapy machines for treating newborn jaundice.

According to her, sometimes the Hospital was overwhelmed with the number of cases of newborn jaundice and had to refer some cases to adjourning hospitals.

She said the Children’s ward needed Blood Pressure apparatus and other recreational materials, which would aid recuperation of children on admission.

Members of the Association interacted with the children on admission.

Source: Ghana News Agency