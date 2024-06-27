Curriculum for heavy vehicle drivers will improve road safety- Minister



The development of a new, standardised curriculum and an instructor’s manual for heavy goods drivers will raise their level of proficiency and improve road safety, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, has said.

‘Well-trained drivers are not only better equipped to perform their duties, but are also more confident and motivated, contributing to higher job satisfaction and overall industry standards,’ he said.

This was in a speech read on behalf of the Minister at the launch of the Standardised Curriculum and Manuals for Heavy Goods Vehicle Drivers in Accra.

The Curriculum and manual were developed by Transaid, a UK-based NGO and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The manual is a comprehensive tool designed to enhance safety, streamline operations, and elevate professionalism within the industry.

The Minister said the documents would serve as a cornerstone in the country’s efforts to enhance the competencies of drivers and promote a culture of continuous improvement.

He said the

government would continue to strive to improve access to high-quality training for commercial drivers to equip them with the needed skills and expertise for service excellence.

The Minister advised employers of drivers to contribute to their development by investing in their training to improve their efficiency and competencies.

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2180, impose an obligation on all drivers, especially commercial drivers to undergo mandatory refresher training courses before their licenses are renewed or upgraded.

Mr Asiamah stated that the agenda of the government to ensure road safety would not make progress if vehicle owners continued to place more importance on earnings than safety.

He charged the DVLA, the National Road Safety Authority, and all stakeholders in the road safety space to include vehicle owners in their safety campaigns to ensure a holistic approach to dealing with the carnage on the roads.

The Minister urged transport operators to embrace the documents as their ‘h

oly book’ by ensuring that the manual was put to good use.

Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive, DVLA, said the curriculum would address the challenges faced with the complexity of road infrastructure.

Ghana, he said, suffered economic losses due to road traffic crashes, amounting to 1.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

Mr Busia said the manuals integrated best practices in safety management, ensuring that every driver was well equipped for safety in all spheres.

Mr Jsaon Finch, Project Lead, Transaid, UK, said discussions would be initiated to harmonise the manuals with ECOWAS to ensure road safety.

Dr Fareed Arthur, National Coordinator, Africa, Africa Continental Free Trade Area, underscored the importance of the documents in unlocking the Africa space to facilitate seamless transportation within the continent.

Source: Ghana News Agency