Customs Boss commends Ogun II Command for generating N20bn

The Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) in charge of Southwest, Saidu Yusuf, has commended the Ogun 11 Area Command for generating over N20 billion between January and August.

Yusuf gave the commendation when he paid an on-the-spot visit to the Ogun 11 Area Command headquarters in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He acknowledged the improvement of Area 11 Command in Abeokuta, noting that management was quite happy with the performance under the leadership of the Controller.

‘We just reviewed the performance , so far, up to August, the command has been able to generate over N20 billion.

‘When you compare it to the corresponding period last year, we had about N14 billion.

‘We are all aware of the economic situation in the country and the exchange rate and all that. Even with that, the command has been able to perform wonderfully well,’ he said.

He explained that the customs service would continue to work in synergy with stakeholders, saying that the service was ready to adopt all avai

lable technology devices to ensure safety of borders.

He warned those contemplating on bringing any illicit drugs or illegal firearms into the country to have a rethink.

The assistant comptroller general added that the current leadership of NSC remained active and effective in intelligence gathering.

He noted that the Customs was having synergy with other sister agencies to ensure that there is effective control of the border to end illegal activities.

‘We are all aware the borders are porous, and the only way we can monitor those borders is by using modern technology.

‘You know, before you use all this modern technology, training and re-training have to be embarked on, which Nigeria customs service is actively involved.

‘I can tell anybody contemplating on bringing in arms or any illicit arms, ammunition, drugs into Nigeria should have a rethink,’ he said.

Earlier, the Controller of Area 2 command, Bisi Alade, appreciated Yusuf for his commendation.

He said that officers at the command would continue

to discharge their duties effectively.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria