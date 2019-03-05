Daily Mail GH partners with Asianet-Pakistan for global distribution of editorial content

Daily Mail GH, the premier source of news from Ghana, has signed a partnership agreement with Asianet-Pakistan, one of the oldest content distribution companies in the world.

Currently distributing over 300 leading newspapers, news agencies, magazines and journals from 25 countries around the world, Asianet-Pakistan will facilitate the global syndication of Daily Mail GH’s rich content. The company will further make it available to institutions that are registered with its databases, such as universities, corporate libraries, government departments, think tanks and research organizations.

Regarding a deal of such significance, Sammie Frimpong, Head of Content for Daily Mail GH, states: “Given the objective of establishing our portal as a ready reference for trustworthy content, collaborating with Asianet-Pakistan — known for not compromising on quality of journalism in nearly two decades of existence — would offer a wider reach than we’ve already acquired in the short period of our operations.”

On his part, the chairman of Asianet-Pakistan, Owais Aslam Ali, said: “The agreement reached would help raise awareness of developments in Ghana to the global audience.”

ABOUT DAILY MAIL GH

Daily Mail GH is a Ghanaian-based independent digital news media outlet providing unbiased, accurate and credible information. It is Ghana’s fastest growing online news and information distribution platform. Contact us via news@dailymailgh.com

ABOUT ASIANET-PAKISTAN

Established in 2001, Asianet-Pakistan is among the oldest and most reputable digital content distribution organizations, recognized as a leader in marketing editorial content of publications to dozens of the world’s largest databases and content vendors. For details, contact stephaniealoysius@asianetpakistan.net