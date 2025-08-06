Dangote Bags ‘Cement Company of the Year’ Award for Supporting Real Estate Sector



Abuja: The Dangote Cement Plc has been awarded the ‘Cement Company of the Year’ for its notable support of the real estate sector across Africa. The recognition was given during the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) held in Abuja, which witnessed participation from 21 countries and featured 40,000 exhibitors.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc was a sponsor of the four-day housing exhibition that concluded on August 1. The award was presented by the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, represented by Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed-Gobir. Aliyu highlighted Dangote Cement as a well-known entity and a source of pride for Africa, acknowledging its role in supporting the Nigerian economy through job creation and philanthropy.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Ahmad Dangiwa, commended Dangote Cement for its contributions to Nigeria’s economic development. He encouraged the company to collaborate with the government to address the nation’s housing deficit.

Festus Adebayo, t

he Coordinator of the Show, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in mitigating the housing deficit in the country. He noted that innovation and collaboration are essential, given the advancements in housing construction, financing, and system improvements. Adebayo expressed optimism that the partnership with Dangote Cement Plc would help address the housing shortfall.

Prof. Samson Duna, Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), remarked that Dangote Cement is a dominant force in the Nigerian and West African markets for its standard and quality.