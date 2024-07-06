Daniel Appiah speaks for 100 hours, 10 minutes and 10 seconds



Mr Daniel Appiah, a Motivational speaker, has attempted the Guinness World Records for the longest speech marathon by speaking for 100 hours, 10 minutes and 10 seconds

The event, which started from June 25 was expected to end on Sunday, June 30, 2024, but ended earlier on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at about 4:10am.

Dr Ananta Ram KC, a Nepalese, is the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest speech marathon, where he spoke for 90-hours, some 4 years ago.

Mr Appiah said his determination to break records was to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

The event held at the World Trade Center Conference Room was on the theme for his record attempt emphasised ‘positivity and possibility.’

The speech marathon is a continuous speech except for breaks, which also need to be strictly adhered to.

Mr Appiah in his case delivered more motivational and inspirational content to inspire his audience, which aligned with his core mission as the Chief Encouragement Officer of Dream Focus International.

‘I in

spire and encourage people to live their dreams,’ he said.

The speaker aimed to impact one million students positively across Ghana and Africa by leveraging his Guinness World Record attempt to inspire, impact and ignite the dreams and aspirations of 1 million youth and students.

He said this endeavour was not just about achieving a personal milestone but inspiring others to pursue their dreams and realize their full potential.

‘My attempt at the longest speech marathon is more than just a test of endurance. It is a symbol of the power of positivity and possibility,’ he said.

He said through the record-breaking feat, he aimed to spread a message of hope and encouragement to the public, especially to the youth and students across the country and the African region.

The Speaker said with the right commitment, dedication, persistence, and hard work, every dream was within reach.

Source: Ghana News Agency