Dawan promotes rights of TB Patients in Northern Region

Dawah Academy (DAWAN) A Development Oriented Islamic Faith Based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) is leading the implementation of a project dubbed 'promoting the human rights of people with and affected by Tuberculosis (TB) to services'. It is being implemented in Gushegu, Yendi, Karaga, Tamale, Bimbilla and Sanarigu Districts of Northern Region in partnership with inspire To Act, a women and youth focused rights Organisation Operating in the Northern Region. Mr Abdul-Karimu Ibrahim Afa Zie, the Executive Director of Dawah Academy based in Tamale announced this in a welcome address during stakeholders meetings organised by DAWAN for Imams, Pastors, Health worker, Social Welfare staff, and Volunteer focal persons on TB, to discuss human rights-related barriers to accessing health service by TB patients in the Northern Region. He said the stop TB partnership was a global multi-stakeholders partnership supported by USAID and the Global Fund Strategic initiative which seeks to achieve a world without tuberc ulosis through facilitating catalyzing and coordinating the work with its partners to promote and affected by TB and gender equality. According to the Executive Director the project was working to end TB by the year 2030 which should be a disease of the past. He said after the meeting the pastors, imams, chiefs, some would be selected to carry out the campaign on TB in their Churches, Mosques, and Palace amongst others. Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Imoro Executive Director of Inspire To Act said the overall goal of the project was to address and reduce human rights related barriers to TB services and access to quality health care through capacity strengthen health staff, partnership with religious leaders to advocate against stigma and discrimination of people with and affected by TB and community awareness creation to increase the knowledge on TB and its associated effects. He reminded them that awareness creation on TB would reduce the risk of spreading the disease at meeting places, homes, communities, work pla ces and it was important for the public to know that the drug to cure TB was free to encourage people to check at various health facilities to find out if they had the disease with long time cough. Source: Ghana News Agency