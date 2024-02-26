Debora Ampofo confirmed MCE for Ga East

Accra: Mrs Deborah Ampofo, the President's Nominee as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) has been confirmed with a 100-percent-vote. The new MCE received 14 out of 14 votes at the just-ended special General Assembly meeting following the inauguration of the sixth Assembly of the GEMA. The exercise was conducted by the Ga East Municipal Electoral Commission, led by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Ms. Janet Koranteng, and under the supervision of the Greater Accra Electoral Officer, Ms. Gladys Tenkorang. In her acceptance speech, Mrs Ampofo expressed immense gratitude to the President for considering and nominating her to serve in the high office and assured the residents of her determination to advance the development of the Municipality from where her predecessors left off. 'I would like to take this opportunity to thank the President of the Republic for nominating me and also my Assembly Members, I thank them very much and I promise that we will be wo rking together to make the Ga East municipality very peaceful.' In a related development, the Assembly Member for the Kwabenya Electoral Area, Mr Bright Paul Mintah, was elected the Presiding Member (PM) for the Assembly (GEMA), at the special general Assembly meeting. Mr Mintah, who stood unopposed, secured 13 out of 14 votes from members present. He pledged to support the MCE and the Assembly members to work assiduously to develop the area. 'I know our main developmental challenges are poor roads, sanitation and security and I will collaborate with the MCE, Heads of Departments and institutions to help address these challenges', he stated. Mr Mintah succeeds Mr Jesse Nii Noi Anum, a former Assembly Member for Haatso. Source: Ghana News Agency