December decision will prove our seriousness to the world – Mahama



Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rallied the citizenry to vote for his party come December emphasising that citizens’ decision at the polls will prove their seriousness to the world.

He said: ‘We must take a decision on 7th December that shows the world that we are serious people, and that we know our country needs a turnaround.’

While delivering a speech at the NDC’s campaign launch in Tamale on Saturday, Mr. Mahama bemoaned how much faith the youth had lost in democracy, saying it was the last opportunity to save the country’s democracy.

He urged the citizenry to be optimistic about the NDC and gave the assurance that the next NDC government would restore hope and create opportunity for young people.

He stated that the NDC would reset the country within four years, continue to develop school facilities for thousands of children, and eliminate schools held under trees to enhance basic education.

He said the party, when elected, would serve an

d fight corruption, as he admonished prospective appointees to be weary that they were obliged to serve in an administration of modesty.

The NDC Flagbearer warned that officials of the New Patriotic Party government implicated in scandals and misappropriations would be investigated under the NDC’s tenure.

