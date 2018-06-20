Delta Air Lines Becomes Launch Operator of ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin with New Order for 20 Bombardier CRJ900

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Delta Air Lines, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia (Delta Air Lines) has signed a firm purchase agreement for 20 CRJ900 aircraft – becoming the launch operator of the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin for CRJ Series regional jets.

Based on the list price for the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$961 million.

“We are thrilled that Delta continues to select the CRJ Series as the airline looks into the future growth of its regional operations,” said Fred Cromer, president, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “Together with Delta, we have driven the development of regional aviation in the U.S., and we are looking forward to further enhancing regional air travel with the launch of the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin with our long-standing and esteemed customer.”

The new CRJ900 aircraft with ATMOSPHÈRE cabin will fly under the Delta Connection brand in a comfortable two-class regional jet configuration with 70 seats.

Delta Air Lines will take delivery of the world’s first ATMOSPHÈRE cabin CRJ900 aircraft in late 2018.

Including the order form Delta Air Lines announced today, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1953 CRJ Series aircraft.

About the ATMOSPHÈRE Cabin

The new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin sets new standards of passenger experience in the regional jet market segment. Key features of the new interior are comprised of larger passenger living space, wheel-first roller bag capability, more spacious lavatory, increased cabin connectivity options, all integrated in a contemporary design and material choices. In fact, the ATMOSPHÈRE cabin design allows each passenger to carry and store an “oversized” roller bag within the aircraft cabin bins which minimizes the need to check bags at the counter or the gate. To learn more: DiscoverAtmosphere.com

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier

Images of CRJ900 in Delta's livery, as well as pictures of the new ATMOSPHÈRE cabin are posted with this news release at www.bombardier.com .

The CRJ900 aircraft backgrounder is available in the BCA Media Hub

For information about Delta, visit: www.delta.com

Bombardier, Atmosphère, CRJ900 and CRJ Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

