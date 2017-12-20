Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting on Yemen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:?

On December 15, Deputy Secretary Sullivan and USAID Administrator Green met with representatives of international and non-governmental organizations on the conflict in Yemen. These organizations provided a briefing on current developments, described obstacles to humanitarian assistance delivery, and identified urgent needs of civilians. They discussed the impact of land, sea, and air closures. The Deputy Secretary underscored the Administration's deep concern about deteriorating conditions, the recent spike in violence by the Houthis, and the suffering of the Yemeni people, highlighting statements by President Trump and Secretary Tillerson. He underlined the United States is urging the restoration of full humanitarian and commercial access to Yemen, in addition to the delivery of World Food Programme shipments that have not reached Hudaydah since late November, and the installation of new cranes at Hudaydah port. The Deputy Secretary reiterated there is no military solution to this conflict. The United States continues to believe that a political solution is the only way to advance long-term stability in Yemen.

Source: U.S Department of State