Deriv X – a highly customisable CFD trading platform

South America, Asia, Africa, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv Group Ltd, an international provider of trading platforms and services, has launched a CFD trading platform, Deriv X, a white-labelled version of DXtrade.

Deriv X, the newest addition to Deriv Group’s suite of trading platforms, was developed alongside Devexperts, a software provider for global financial companies, based on DXtrade, Devexperts’ SaaS trading solution.

The highly customisable Deriv X offers CFD trading on the most popular financial markets – forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Deriv has also incorporated its proprietary synthetic indices into the platform. These indices are available to trade 24/7 and mimic real-world market movements while remaining unaffected by political and economic events. Synthetic indices offer a different UX to clients and are based on a cryptographically secure random number generator and regularly audited by an independent third party for fairness. These unique features make synthetic indices one of the most popular trading instruments among Deriv’s clients.

Volatility indices – Deriv X

Deriv X is also equipped with a wide range of trading tools, making the platform a great choice for beginners and professional traders.

Beginners can benefit from key features, including:

A customisable interface that allows traders to drag and drop widgets, creating unique layouts in multiple workspaces

An embedded trading journal and dashboard to store all logs and help track and analyse trading activity

A chart with 90+ indicators and 13 drawing tools to enable traders to analyse multiple trades simultaneously

Trade Forex on Deriv X

While professional traders can also take advantage of:

Multiple widgets that can be set up in a workspace moved from one workspace to another or even to a separate window. For example, if a trader relies on technical analysis, they can craft a workspace consisting of just chart widgets.

Partial position closure, which allows traders to implement more complex risk management trading strategies

One-click trading that traders can enable by linking customisable watchlists across widgets

All these features are available on Deriv X and accessible via the web-based trading platform and iOS / Android mobile trading app. The platform is currently available to traders worldwide, except for those residing in Europe.

Jean-Yves Sireau, CEO of Deriv, commented on the launch of Deriv X: “Innovative thinking has always been the core of our growth strategy. Deriv is continuously working on introducing new products and services to give our clients the opportunity to utilise the latest technology, maximising their probability of success. We put our clients at the centre of everything we do, and use all our resources to help them always be one step ahead of the market.”

Vitaly Kudinov, SVP of Business Development at Devexperts said: “Startups and established brokers know that trading platforms are not merely tools. Trading platforms are key elements of their business. Broker success depends heavily on how simple and user-friendly their platform is for clients and how smoothly and quickly it can be scaled to support x2, x5, x10, and even x100 user accounts. To achieve this, some brokers are building their own software, which is a long and expensive route. The path to creating usability and scalability for the Deriv X platform was extremely short since it’s a white-label of DXtrade. I am excited to see Deriv’s international community of traders enjoying Deriv X – a platform we built with passion and integrity.”

About Deriv

Deriv is one of the oldest brokers in the industry. Its story starts back in 1999, with only one office and continues to this day with 16 offices in 13 different countries and over 850 team members. Deriv’s primary mission is to make trading available to everyone, everywhere. And the company is certainly moving towards its goal, constantly introducing new platforms and services to its growing clientele list.

