Detective Sergeant launches books on critical criminal investigation



Detective Sergeant Modestus Amevor, a seasoned Criminal Investigator and a Police Intelligence Officer in the Ghana Police Service, has launched two books on Criminal Investigation and the rights of suspects.

The books are titled ‘Practical Guide on Criminal Investigation and Know Your Rights as a Suspect.

The author, with over 12 years of hands-on experience, meticulously compiled the Practical Guide on Criminal Investigation to serve as an invaluable resource for fellow detectives and law enforcement personnel.

The book provides detailed and practical insights into various aspects of criminal investigation, including sample drafts of charge sheet specimens, techniques for receiving and handling complaints, guidelines for situational and special reports and procedures for filing disclosures.

There are real-life case studies and examples from Detective Sergeant Amevor’s career to enrich each chapter providing readers with a solid framework to improve their investigative skills.

In the second book ‘Kn

ow Your Rights as a Suspect,’ Detective Sergeant Amevor shifts focus to the essential topic of human rights.

His aim was to educate the public about the fundamental protections afforded to suspects under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The Detective Sergeant, who is stationed at Nsawam District CID, said the books sought to clarify the basic rights of individuals suspected of a crime, provide a comprehensive overview of legal safeguards and due process and promote awareness and understanding of human rights within the community.

By addressing these critical issues, Detective Sergeant Amevor aimed to promote a society that was more informed, just, and upholds all individuals’ rights.

The author said these books were a culmination of his passion for proactive investigation and his commitment to protecting human rights.

He said the guide was designed to support detectives in their critical work of carrying out investigations.

He said it also covered the crucial aspect of investigating unnatural deaths a

nd a grey area for most investigators, that was filing disclosure in court.

Detective Sergeant Amevor said, ‘As a seasoned investigator, I have seen firsthand the importance of thorough and meticulous investigation in solving crimes and bringing perpetrators to book.’

He, however, said he had also seen the challenges that investigators faced in conducting effective investigations coupled with all the acts and procedures.

‘This book is my attempt to share my knowledge and experience with others, in the hope that it will help to improve the quality of criminal investigations,’ he added.

He said the book was not just a theoretical guide, but a practical one, based on real-life cases he had personally handled from Sefwi Wiaso, Kibi and now Nsawam, for the past 12 years.

He expressed the hope that the guide would be a valuable resource for investigators, intelligence officers, and anyone interested in the field of criminal investigation.

The author said it would contribute to the ongoing efforts to imp

rove the criminal justice system and to ensure that justice was served.

The ‘Know Your Rights as a Suspect’ on the other hand is dedicated to empowering individuals with knowledge of their rights during criminal investigations.

He said it addressed essential human rights questions such as whether Police Officers could arrest without warrant, when to consult a lawyer whenever involved in a criminal matter, the legality of searches, and whether a police invitation was a form of arrest.

Detective Sergeant Amevor said the book had also answered the often-asked question on whether a police officer had the right to seize a driver’s license on the road, other rights of persons suspected of criminal offence and more.

‘ My aim is to contribute to fairer investigations, improved justice outcomes, and enhanced protection of human rights and l believe that knowledge and understanding are key to building trust and promoting justice,’ he added.

Dr Benjamin Agordzo, the Chairman of the event, urged the civilian pop

ulation to get a copy of the books to know what to say and what not to say to ensure that the Police did not take undue advantage of them.

‘A lot of Police Officers take undue advantage of the people in their daily activities; hence, they need to empower themselves with knowledge in the criminal delivery system,’ he said.

Mr Israel Kpodo, Volta/Oti Regional Head of Corporate Affairs Complementary Education Agency, said citizens often accused the police of letting criminals go free without realizing that the so call criminal or suspect had certain rights.

He said the author was bringing such rights to the fore for both civilians and security personnel to educate themselves for a healthy relationship between citizens and the Police.

‘This is a book I will highly recommend to all staff of the National Commission for Civil Education to rely on for their civil education engagements,’ he added.

