Diaspora Voting: NANS Seeks FG’s Amendment to Constitution



Abuja: The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (NANS-Diaspora) has urged the Federal Government to expedite amendments to the Constitution to enable Nigerians living abroad to participate in elections. President of NANS-Diaspora, Chris Fayomi, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) underscored the need for diaspora voting, beginning with the 2027 elections.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, millions of Nigerians in the diaspora contribute immensely to Nigeria’s economy, with remittances reaching record highs of more than 23 billion dollars in a single year. Fayomi emphasized that this significant financial contribution, which represents about 5 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, highlights the need for Nigerians abroad to have a democratic voice in national decision-making.





Fayomi stated: “This implies about 5 percent contribution to Nigeria’s GDP. Yet, we remain disenfranchised and excluded from the democratic process in national decision-making. Hence, this call is to rightfully request our democratic access to vote as Nigerian citizens living abroad.”





He further pointed out that diaspora voting has been successfully implemented by other African countries, suggesting that the Nigerian government should follow suit. This would empower its citizens abroad to lawfully participate in choosing their leaders. “In simple terms, if we contribute to the economy via our resources, we must have a say in who governs us,” Fayomi added.





The president reiterated NANS-Diaspora’s belief that the inclusion of diaspora voting would enhance democracy, affirm transparency, strengthen accountability, and give Nigerians abroad a voice in transforming their country’s economy. “In fact, the beginning and the end of renewed hope is the inclusion of Nigerians in diaspora as electorate,” he remarked.





Additionally, the association calls on the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), NIDCOM, NIDO worldwide, and other strategic stakeholders to prioritize the legal and logistical frameworks required to make diaspora voting a reality. Fayomi concluded by emphasizing the leadership of NANS-Diaspora’s commitment to mobilizing Nigerian students and young professionals worldwide to support electoral reforms and ensure greater civic engagement from the diaspora community.

