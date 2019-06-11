Digital Programs from Scholastic to Support 23,000 Students in Grades 1–9 in Latin America

Scholastic Literacy Pro™, Scholastic Literacy Pro Library, BookFlix®, and TrueFlix® Available Through Knotion® Digital Learning Platform This Coming School Year

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Starting in the 2019–2020 school year, 23,000 students in grades 1–9 in Latin America will have access to digital programs from Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, that are being incorporated into Knotion®, an integrated learning platform and curriculum based on design thinking and problem solving, and aligned to the United Nations 2030 sustainable development goals. Schools that implement Knotion’s curriculum will now have full access to Scholastic Literacy Pro™, Scholastic Literacy Pro Library, BookFlix®, and TrueFlix, which all work to improve literacy instruction and foster learning with high-quality content. Knotion is widely known for its work with established organizations including Apple, Google, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and now Scholastic.

“Scholastic is excited to collaborate with Knotion and provide students and educators in Latin America with access to our digital literacy programs through Knotion’s innovative learning ecosystem,” said Anne Boynton-Trigg, Vice President, Export Sales & Marketing, Scholastic. “By working with Knotion, we will continue to expand access to high-interest, authentic content to help even more children discover the joy and magic of reading and reach their full potential in school and in life.”

Scholastic digital solutions offered through Knotion:

Scholastic Literacy Pro , currently used in 46 countries, is an adaptive online assessment program for students in grades 3–12 that measures reading comprehension and generates personalized book lists matched with students’ individual interests and reading levels. Educators monitor progress using data-driven reports that provide insights for targeted instruction to help students reach key benchmarks and proficiency goals.

Scholastic Literacy Pro Library is an interactive eBook library for students in grades K–12. The program fosters independent reading skills and helps students discover new books to read among more than 1,000 high-quality titles including popular series such as Goosebumps™ and Discover More. Audio books, interactive vocabulary, and other resources provide a personalized experience for all readers.Both Scholastic Literacy Pro and Scholastic Literacy Pro Library have been named the 2018 GESS Best Primary Resource, and received the 2017 and 2018 ComputED Gazette BESSIE Award for Best Upper Elementary Literacy Resource, and the 2018 ComputED Gazette EDDIE Award for Best Literacy Management Resource.

BookFlix is a digital literacy resource for students in grades pre-K–2 that thematically pairs animated stories with nonfiction eBooks to support reading comprehension, strengthen fluency, and build early literacy skills, vocabulary, and real world knowledge. BookFlix won the 2018 and 2019 BESSIE Award for Best Reading Skills eBooks.

TrueFlix is a multimedia resource for students in grades 3–7 offering more than 140 content units to supplement social studies and science curricula. Integrated eBooks are accompanied by engaging videos and a variety of additional text types and media to help students build content-area knowledge and cultivate the critical literacy skills necessary for academic success.

“Knotion has been able to find the best companies in the world to partner with, and Scholastic is the titan in developing literacy and reading skills for life,” commented Noel Trainor, CEO, Knotion.

“At Knotion, we are thrilled to have Scholastic as a partner, which will not only provide our students with a more robust and solid foundation for literacy, but will increase their interest and love for reading,” said Noemi Valencia, Chief Learning and Inspiration Officer, Knotion.

