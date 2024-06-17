Diplomats Call on African Leaders to Prioritize Child Rights and Justice



Johannesburg: The United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) is urging African leaders to unite in fostering justice, equality, and opportunity for the continent’s children, aligning with international laws. This call to action, delivered virtually by Amb. Tunji Asaolu on the International Day of the African Child, underscores the urgent need to accelerate the implementation of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the International Day of the African Child, celebrated annually on June 16, commemorates the tragic Soweto Uprising of 1976, where South African students protested educational injustice and faced brutal suppression. ‘In light of the theme, we urge governments at all levels and all stakeholders to expedite the effective realisation of all international policies and frameworks pertaining to children’s rights and welfare,’ stated Asaolu, a Professor of Politics and International Studies.





He emphasised that the day served as a powerful reminder to prioritise children’s needs and rights, ensuring they reach their full potential. ‘As we reflect, celebrate and reignite our resolve for the welfare of our children, the very heartbeat of our continent and architects of our future, this day carries significant weight about June 16, 1976.’





He added that the bravery of the young souls in Soweto was a poignant reminder of the urgent responsibility to foster justice, equality, and opportunity for every African child. ‘Today transcends mere celebration; it is an emphatic call to action about our shared obligation to uphold children’s rights through strict adherence to international laws, charters and declarations.’ Asaolu cited the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), adopted in 1989 and globally recognised as a ratified human rights treaty, for its fundamental principles recognising the inherent dignity and equal rights of every child.





He stressed the imperative for adequate investment in education as a cornerstone for child development, alongside protecting children from violence, abuse, and neglect. Providing healthcare services and robust legal frameworks are also crucial for bolstering the African child’s overall development and future prospects.





‘Let us move beyond merely recognising these policies and commit ourselves to their practical implementation. The rights of the child should not merely exist on paper, but should thrive in our homes, schools, communities and governments. We must invest in education, fortify child protection systems and cultivate safe environments wherein every African child can aspire and achieve,’ the ambassador urged.

