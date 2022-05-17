Dominica uplifting education sector, three new primary schools commissioned

Roseau, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The government of Dominica commissioned three primary schools over the weekend. The Morne Jaune Primary School, Stevens Primary School, and Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary were reopened and now possess modern education technology, climate-resilient infrastructure, and an advanced learning environment.

The reconstruction and rehabilitation of these schools are done as part of the government’s Climate Resilience and Restoration Project. The schools now have classroom blocks equipped with modern learning techniques, including an auditorium, computer lab, library, kitchen, cafeteria, guidance & counselling room, and washroom facilities.

The government of Dominica is paying keen attention to developing a climate-resilient infrastructure as it works towards becoming the “world’s first climate-resilient nation”. The government vowed to create resilient school infrastructure following Hurricane Maria in 2017. The natural disaster destroyed around 90 percent of the country’s infrastructure, devastating livelihoods.

The projects have been completed with assistance from the government of Canada through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) as part of the Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the government continues to invest in the education sector as students are the country’s future.

Octavia Alfred- Dominica’s Minister of Education, Human Resource, Planning, Vocational Training, and National Excellence, stated that these newly structured schools represent new opportunities for students. She referred to the government’s efforts to transform the education sector as a “new philosophy of schooling”.

Besides this, the prestigious Dominica Grammar School is also undergoing a facelift, and the renovation is expected to be complete by 2024. Established in 1893, one of the oldest educational establishments on the island.

However, the government of Dominica has also been focusing on keeping the beauty of the Caribbean country intact under the Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project. The country is moving on the roadmap to becoming the world’s first-ever climate-resilient country at a perfect pace.

The projects carried out by the nation have been constructed by keeping the environment in mind.

The government of Dominica has been working to build a climate-resilient country since 2018 after the country was hit by a category 5 hurricane – Hurricane Maria. The Caribbean country commenced its recovery journey by establishing the National Resilience Development Strategy 2030. The main objective of the strategy is to examine the overall policy framework of the government. It also underscores 43 resilience goals.

Later, the government formed Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan (CRRP). It was developed under the leadership of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), a mandate under the Climate Resilience Act 2018.

The government of Dominica has planned to achieve the Climate Resilience Targets by 2030.

The Caribbean country has been witnessing many projects focusing on climate resilience. These projects include – the construction of a geothermal power plant and an International Airport, as well as the rehabilitation of houses and schools.

The majority of the projects are either fully or partially funded by the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI).

The CBI Programme of Dominica was established in 1993 and is known as one of the fastest, longest-running CBI programmes worldwide. Interested investors can apply for the alternative citizenship of Dominica by making a financial contribution to a government-authorised fund and real estate.

The investment can be made by donating towards development projects in both private as well as public sectors, or the investor may also invest in government-approved real estate.

Economic Diversity Fund (EDF) – An individual can invest in the development of the country through the EDF. The funds generated through this medium are utilised in constructing schools, hospitals, and homes and uplifting the sectors like tourism as well as agriculture.

Real Estate Investment – The investor may also apply for the alternative citizenship of Dominica by investing in government-approved real estate – hotels, spas, and villas.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica has been ranked as the world’s fastest, most secure, and transparent by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine in the CBI Index.

The CBI Programme of Dominica bagged a perfect score for the due-diligence background checks. The procedure is strict, multi-layered, and robust to make sure that the citizenship is attained by the reputed as well as honest investor.

