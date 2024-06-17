Don Advocates Jail Time for FGM Violators



Abuja: Prof. Patience Ukiri-Mudiare, a gender specialist and female genital mutilation (FGM) survivor, has called for the incarceration of individuals practicing FGM as a deterrent to end the practice. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ukiri-Mudiare emphasized that the act violates the rights of children and women, often driven by cultural norms.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ukiri-Mudiare highlighted the clandestine nature of some cultural practices, advocating for their exposure and punishment. She shared her personal experience as a victim of FGM, asserting that women do not need such practices. She proposed that parents who subject their children to FGM should not only face fines but also jail time. The stigma associated with incarceration, she argued, may serve as a warning to other parents. Ukiri-Mudiare urged the public to report any known cases of FGM to the appropriate authorities, stressing the importance of awareness regarding proper reporting channels beyond police stations.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concerns in April 2025 about the increasing involvement of health workers in performing FGM. The organisation reported that in 2020, around 52 million girls and women worldwide underwent FGM at the hands of health professionals. The WHO reiterated the health sector’s crucial role in stopping FGM and supporting survivors globally, calling for urgent measures to address the rising medicalisation of the practice.





Dr. Pascale Allotey, WHO’s Director for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, stated that FGM is a severe violation of girls’ rights and poses significant health risks. She emphasized that the health sector should act as an agent for change rather than a perpetrator of harmful practices. Allotey noted that studies suggest FGM can be more dangerous when performed by health workers, potentially resulting in deeper cuts. The medicalisation of FGM, she warned, could inadvertently legitimize the practice and hinder broader efforts to eliminate it.





WHO’s new guideline, ‘The Prevention of Female Genital Mutilation and Clinical Management of Complications’, recommends professional codes of conduct explicitly prohibiting health workers from performing FGM. The guideline outlines actions for the health sector, governments, and affected communities, emphasizing the need for community education, information, and effective laws and policies.

