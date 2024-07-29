Dr Bawumia supports Akpatoeme/Zukpe CHIPS Zone



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has supported the Akpatoeme/Zukpe CHPS Zone in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

Two bundles of roofing sheets, valued at approximately GHC 6,000, were presented by Mr. Enoch Amegbletor, the Parliamentary Candidate for the area on behalf of the Vice President.

Mr. Amegbletor, at the presentation event, disclosed that the roofing sheets were intended to complete the roofing of the facility’s weighing shed for mothers and their newborn babies, which is currently under construction.

He highlighted that an additional Ghc 4,000 would be required to construct a dwarf wall and to finish the floor of the shed, which he said would protect against rainstorms.

Ms. Ivy Copson, the Midwifery Officer in Charge of the facility, who received the items, expressed her gratitude to Dr Bawumia for the support.

She noted that the roofing sheets would enable them to complete the roof, pending the construction of the dwarf wa

ll and the floor.

Johnson Ahiabli, the Assembly Member of the Akpatoeme-Zukpe Electoral Area, who also witnessed the gesture, expressed his appreciation to the donor for the intervention.

Dr Bawumia, according to Mr. Amegbletor, is currently touring Northern Ghana, where he would be visiting Bawku Central, Garu, Tempane, and Pusiga constituencies as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign tour.

During his engagements, he would be sharing his vision of a safe, secure, and prosperous Ghana, driven by the intellect and skills of its citizens.

Source: Ghana News Agency