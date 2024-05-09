Dr Bawumia to establish equipment pool to support small-scale miners



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to establish common-user processing facilities and equipment in the various mining districts across Ghana if elected as President, to promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

Dr Bawumia made the pledge during the Third Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Sunyani on Wednesday, organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The NPP Presidential Candidate emphasised the importance of ensuring that mining activities benefited the country in totality.

‘I will establish common-user processing facilities to facilitate mining in the various districts of the country,’ he said.

‘Additionally, we shall establish Community Environmental Protection Assistants working under the Minerals Commission/Environmental Protection Agency with river wardens and local authorities to augment the safeguarding of our environment/water bodies.’

Common-user processing facilities would help in achieving the envi

ronmental sustainability goal by providing efficient and environmentally friendly processing options for miners.

Those facilities would contribute to the fight against illegal mining activities, commonly known as ‘galamsey’, Dr Bawumia explained.

Dr Bawumia said mining should serve the collective good of the country and not just a selected few and, thus, emphasised the adoption of mining practices that prioritised environmental conservation and community well-being.

The NPP Flagbearer is on a nationwide campaign tour, lasting until the first week of June.

‘Bold Solutions for our Future,’ is the theme for his campaign, focusing on three key pillars: The battle of ideas and character, The Battle of Records, and The Battle of Effective Campaign.

His campaign team is focusing on issue-based electioneering, tackling cogent, practical and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are dear to the heart of the Ghanaian people.

Dr Bawumia is meeting a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, th

e Clergy, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers and students, and interact with businesses and associations.

He has been visiting market centres and other public places to listen to the concerns of both traders and consumers.

Dr Bawumia also engaged the media, held town-hall meetings and continues with his regular stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

Since his election as the NPP Flagbearer on November 4, 2023, for the December 7, 2024 Election, he had been active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency