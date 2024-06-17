Duck Creek Technologies Appoints General Daniel Hokanson, USA, Ret. to Board of Directors

Decorated general brings extensive leadership and policy development expertise to board role

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced the appointment of General Daniel Hokanson, USA, Ret. to the company’s board of directors. He brings deep expertise and experience in leading organizations through the development and implementation of detailed strategic policy to Duck Creek’s board.

Hokanson is a retired 4-Star General who served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau. In this role, he was a military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. He also served as the Department of Defense’s channel of communications to the Governors and State Adjutants General.

“Dan is an accomplished and decorated leader, and we are excited to have him join the Duck Creek Board of Directors,” said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “As we continue to expand globally and help insurance companies tackle tough challenges resulting from climate change and increasingly complex regulatory environments, his unique skill set will be instrumental in guiding Duck Creek.”

As Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Hokanson oversaw the Guard’s historic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, civil disturbances, and numerous natural disasters, while simultaneously meeting every global military operations requirement. He also led the National Guard and Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, which includes over 100 member countries, regularly conducting senior government and military leader engagements worldwide.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point with a degree in aerospace engineering, Hokanson also earned master’s degrees in international security and civil-military relations from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He also completed the Department of Defense year-long National Security Fellowship at Harvard University.

“I am honored to join Duck Creek Technologies’ board of directors. The company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the insurance industry strongly aligns with my values and experience,” said Hokanson. “I look forward to supporting Duck Creek’s mission to shape the future of property and casualty insurance while helping the industry navigate its evolving challenges.”

Hokanson’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and a majority investor in Duck Creek. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

