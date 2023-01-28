During a 2-day visit to Senegal, the Minister for Development and Africa emphasises the importance of the UK working with African countries

From: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP

Published 24 January 2023

Minister for Development and Africa will hold discussions with African leaders this week on rising food insecurity

Andrew Mitchell will explore opportunities to expand British Investment into African countries to tackle this challenge

he will meet Senegalese President and current African Union Chair Macky Sall during his visit, which will celebrate the UK’s growing partnership with a fast-growing, democratic, and stable regional power

The UK Minister for Development and Africa will emphasise the importance of the UK working with African countries to grow economies and boost food security, on a 2-day visit to Senegal, starting today (Tuesday 24 January).

Arriving in Dakar, Andrew Mitchell will hail the important relationship between the UK and Senegal, a country, with huge economic potential.

He will meet key Senegalese government figures on his visit, including current African Union Chair and Senegal President Macky Sall. He will also set out the UK’s vision of a stronger partnership between the UK and Senegal that delivers mutual prosperity and security, and tackles global issues such as health and climate change. He will sign the first ever Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Senegal, a symbol of our growing partnership.

Mr Mitchell will see first-hand the impact of British investment in Senegal, including how UK-funded projects are supporting women and girls, and helping to build Senegal’s vaccine production facilities to tackle the next pandemic.

Representing the UK at the Dakar 2 Feed Africa Summit, an African-led initiative, the Minister will listen to African leaders talk about the causes of rising food insecurity and hear their vision for accelerating agricultural transformation, with the aim of maximising the UK’s impact in alleviating food shortages across the continent. The UK is working with regional organisations like AGRA, Regional Economic Communities and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to help strengthen food trade in Africa.

Minister for Africa Andrew Mitchell said:

"Many Brits know Senegal for its world-class football team. They may not know that our partnership with Senegal reaps benefits for people in both our countries, delivering economic growth and tackling common security and health threats. We hope to deepen this partnership over the long-term.

"As a leading supporter of the African Development Bank I am delighted to participate in the Dakar 2: Feed Africa Summit on an issue that we all need to work together on.

"With Russia’s war in Ukraine exacerbating the already drastic impacts of regional conflict in Africa and climate change on food security, I also want to hear directly from Macky Sall and other African leaders about the issues the continent is facing and understand how the UK can further support African countries as we face those challenges, together."

Senegal is a leading stable and democratic country in the region, growing in significance and influence, and the UK hopes to build a closer partnership and greater trade and investment ties over the long-term.

Economic development is crucial to tackling challenges like food insecurity and climate change and on his visit Mr Mitchell will explore opportunities to expand UK investment into the country to make a real and lasting positive impact. The UK-Africa Investment Summit in 2020 announced 27 deals worth over £6.5 billion from across Africa. It also announced £9 billion worth of investment decisions.

During his visit, he will see the impact of such investment to date, including a?$1.7 billion partnership between British International Investment and DP World which features a new container?port at Ndayane, Senegal’s largest onshore?investment. The port will enable the creation of over 20,000 new jobs and help unblock barriers to greater economic growth.

He will see the British Council’s landmark English Connects programme and visit the Women’s Integrated Sexual Health Programme (WISH) clinic where our delivery partner Marie Stopes International is increasing access to voluntary family planning, reaching those most in need.

Andrew Mitchell will also visit Institut Pasteur de Dakar to hear about their plans to develop vaccines for COVID and other deadly diseases.

Background

over 130 million people across Africa are in crisis levels of food insecurity, with many under category IPC3+

immediate concerns are the prospect of widespread famine in the Horn of Africa, as well as areas experiencing conflict such as the Sahel and countries exposed to the impact of climate shocks such as Madagascar

if farmers are not able to access or afford fertiliser, there is a risk that the food access crisis of 2022 will deepen and continue this year and beyond. The African Development Bank estimate that Africa could lose 20% of food production over the next 2 harvesting seasons

the UK has supported $30 billion of financing from the World Bank and $1.5 billion from African Development Bank set up to address the increased food security risks across the continent

the UK will also provide £200 million for the Africa Development Bank’s Climate Action Window and was the first non-African member to sign an MoU with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, both of which will help to strengthen the resilience of Africa’s food systems

Source: Government of the United Kingdom