Dwarzark Community Struggles with Water, Housing, and Youth Challenges



Nestled in the hills of Freetown, Dwarzark is a community where life has become a daily struggle for many residents. Over the past decade, this once-thriving neighbourhood has been beset by social and housing problems that have cast a shadow over the lives of those who call it home.

Alhassan Nafieu Alghali has lived in Dwarzark for 13 years. His voice carries a mix of concern and frustration as he speaks about his community. “We’ve been battling with the lack of clean water for ten years now,” he says, pointing to the rusty, unused pipes that line the streets. “Our homes are filled with empty buckets waiting to be filled, but the water never comes.”

The problem with water is just the tip of the iceberg. Poor drainage has only worsened the situation, leading to regular flooding during the rainy season. “A few years back, some charities came together to provide water tanks, and for a while, things improved,” Alghali recounts. “But it was a temporary fix. The issue is still far from resolved.”

Life in Dwarzar

k is not only about the struggle for water. There is a growing sense of fear among residents due to an increase in robberies, often committed by young people from within the community. Alghali describes how the security situation has deteriorated, with many attributing the rise in crime to rampant drug abuse. “It’s heartbreaking to see so many of our youths falling into the trap of drugs like ‘Tramadol’ and ‘Kush.’ It’s tearing our community apart.”

The effects of drug abuse extend beyond crime. Young lives are being lost, and families are being torn apart. Alghali shares stories of teenagers who have dropped out of school and lost their way, their futures clouded by addiction. “We’re seeing more and more young people with swollen legs, sick from the drugs they’re using. It’s a menace to our community,” he laments.

Housing in Dwarzark is another pressing issue. Many residents live in makeshift homes built with zinc sheets, standing on shaky foundations. These houses, many prone to landslides and flooding, o

ffer little protection from the elements. “Some of these homes are just waiting for a disaster to happen,” Alghali warns. “We’re living on borrowed time.”

Despite these challenges, Alghali remains hopeful. He believes that with the proper support, Dwarzark can overcome its difficulties. He calls for the reconstruction of drainage systems and the provision of clean, reliable water supplies. He also urges the government to take a stronger stance against drug abuse by launching awareness campaigns and engaging the community in meaningful ways.

“Unemployment is a big issue here,” he adds. “We need to create opportunities for our youths so they don’t fall into the wrong path. If we can do that, we’ll see a change.”

As Alghali looks out over his community, he sees both its problems and its potential. “Dwarzark has its challenges, but it’s still our home,” he says. We just need a little help to make it better.”

Source : Sierra Leone News Agency