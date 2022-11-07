EAC-led eastern DR Congo peace process on track

ARUSHA (Tanzania)— The peace process on eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) led by the East African Community (EAC) is on track, the EAC said in a statement.

The statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the peace process was reviewed during a consultative meeting on Friday in the Burundian capital Bujumbura, by the chairperson of the EAC summit of heads of state, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and EAC facilitator on the peace process in the eastern region of the DRC and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the statement, the two leaders reviewed progress in the implementation of the political and military tracks, set out to stabilize eastern DRC.

The leaders said while the force generation and deployment are in progress, the political track is being energized towards a comprehensive solution to the protracted security situation, it noted.

The two leaders also reviewed the recent developments in North Kivu, particularly the resurgence of violence, which has undermined the gains that had been made, the statement said.

The consultative meeting agreed on a roadmap for the implementation of the political track, towards a sustainable solution to peace and security in eastern DRC and encouraged continued complimentary engagement between the EAC-led process and the Luanda process to ease tension between the brotherly states of DRC and Rwanda, it further noted.

The statement added that the consultative meeting appreciated Burundi, Kenya and Uganda for timely deployment of troops and urged other troop-contributing countries to expedite their deployment within the agreed structure and framework.

The next session of the peace dialogue will commence on Nov. 16 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, said the statement.

Source: Nam news Network