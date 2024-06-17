Eat What You Farm for Improved Health – Expert

Abuja: Dr Zainab Imam, Consultant Adult and Perinatal Psychiatrist and Division Chief of Women’s Mental Health at Sidra Medicine, Doha, Qatar, has urged Nigerians to farm what they eat for improved health benefits. Imam, who is also the CEO of JAMS Organic Farms and Kitchens, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Imam emphasized the importance of farming to ensure the health of family members, recommending even small backyard farms. She highlighted that studies have linked exposure to environmental pollutants, like pesticides, with rising cases of cancer and solid tumors. Farming what you eat, Imam explained, minimizes the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, thus reducing health and environmental contamination.

Imam shared her personal connection to farming, noting her long-standing passion. “Anywhere I’ve lived, anybody that knows me would always associate Zainab with farming,” she said, describing her backyard garden in Qatar and her past chicken-raising activities in Abuja. Imam expressed her commitment to consuming clean food, driven by her own health needs as a diabetic.

She warned of the dangers posed by chemicals used by farmers, which she claims are slowly harming Nigerians. Even herbs used for medicinal purposes are not spared from contamination. Imam sees farming as a means to incorporate exercise into her life, with aspirations to pursue it during retirement and educate others about sustainable and organic farming practices.

Imam outlined the operations of her integrated farm, which includes livestock and plans for fish ponds to provide additional protein sources. Her vision is to standardize the farm and use it as a training ground for others interested in adopting sustainable agricultural practices. She hopes to inspire visitors to implement similar methods on their own farms.