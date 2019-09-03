EB5 Capital Announces Trip to Nigeria to Meet Families Interested in the United States’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital announced today its scheduled travel to Abuja and Lagos, between September 6 – September 24, to meet with individuals interested in immigrating to the United States through investments in real estate projects.

“EB5 Capital is thrilled to be visiting Nigeria for what will be the third time this year,” said Chiji Eke, EB5 Capital’s Investor Relations Manager, who will make the trip on behalf of the company. “We are seeing a great deal of interest in the EB-5 program from Nigerians who want to secure alternative residency options for members of their family and I’m looking forward to continuing discussions and sharing the details of how EB-5 investments work.”

The EB-5 program permits foreign nationals the opportunity to invest $500,000 in a new, job-creating project located in a high unemployment area. The investment opportunity must create at least 10 U.S. jobs. In exchange, the investor, their spouse, and unmarried children under the age of 21 can apply for a U.S. green card.

EB5 Capital is a Washington, DC-based Regional Center that provides foreign investors with investment opportunities to obtain permanent residency through the United States’ EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The firm has served nearly 1,400 families across its more than 25 real estate projects.

“More restrictive regulations for the program, like the increase of minimum investment from $500,000 to $900,000, are scheduled to take effect on November 21st, 2019,” said Ms. Eke. “It’s critical that individuals and families who have been considering a pathway to the United States are fully educated on the program and the investment process as soon as possible.”

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $680 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 60 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates six USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 15 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 26 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

