EB5 Capital Begins Receiving I-829 Approvals for San Jose Marriott Hotels Project

WASHINGTON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital announced today that investors in its San Jose Marriott Hotels project have begun receiving I-829 approvals from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS issues approval of the removal of conditions of residency for EB-5 investors who have completed their conditional residency period and have demonstrated that their investment has resulted in the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs. I-829 approvals permit continued residence in the U.S. without conditions or restrictions and opens a path to U.S. citizenship for EB-5 investors.

“An I-829 approval demonstrates the complete success of a project chosen by a regional center, affirming the project has met USCIS job creation requirements,” said Angelique Brunner, EB5 Capital’s President. “We look forward to seeing additional notices of I-829 approvals for this project in the coming weeks.”

San Jose Marriott Hotels is a $35 million equity investment in Huntington Hotel Group’s construction of a dual-branded Marriott Residence Inn (175 keys) and SpringHill Suites (146 keys) hotel in San Jose, CA. Located only a half mile away from San Jose International Airport and five minutes from downtown San Jose, the hotels opened in 2015 and continue to outperform their original operating projections, consistently rating as top performers among their competitive hotel set. The project created more than 1,230 EB-5 qualifying jobs, which is over 17 jobs per investor.

“Our ability to help investors achieve permanent residency in the United States is one of the key criteria for someone considering an EB-5 investment,” said Natalia Pronina, Investor Relations Manager. “We look forward to continuing our work and maintaining a flawless track record of projects successfully reaching the I-829 approval stage.”

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising foreign capital from investors in more than 55 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates six USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 15 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 25 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS.

