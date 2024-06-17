EBC Financial Group Launches over a 100 U.S. ETF CFDs, Strengthening Diversification for Global Clients

New ETF CFD Suite Delivers Global Market Themes and Real-Time Access & Flexibility

LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group (EBC) has announced the launch of over 100 new U.S.-listed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) CFDs, expanding its multi-asset product suite and offering global client’s deeper access to diversified, thematic trading opportunities. The rollout highlights EBC’s ongoing commitment to delivering institutional-grade tools across asset classes, underpinned by flexibility, transparency, and efficiency.

The new offering includes ETFs listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, issued by leading asset managers such as Vanguard, iShares (BlackRock), and State Street Global Advisors. Thematic coverage spans a wide range of global macro and sectoral narratives.

“This expansion reflects our vision to bridge intelligent product design with market relevance,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “The new products are a natural evolution for traders seeking targeted exposure with greater strategic flexibility. At EBC, we’re building an ecosystem that empowers both precision and performance.”

Thematic Access Meets Tactical Flexibility

The additional ETF-linked instruments cover a variety of market exposures, including geographic allocations like the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF; fixed income-focused strategies such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund; and sector- or commodity-based indices including the United States Oil Fund LP and the Vanguard Health Care ETF. Other themes include dividend-related baskets, mid-cap equities, and style-based index tracking.

These developments reflect wider industry interest in instruments that mirror trends in asset allocation without direct ownership of the underlying securities. Across many markets, sector-tilted and style-based index products are gaining relevance as participants seek flexible ways to align with global narratives.

Historically, ETFs tracking specific economic cycles—such as commodity recoveries or emerging market rebounds—have demonstrated performance differentiation. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, for example, notably outperformed the S&P 500 during the post-pandemic recovery period in 2021, highlighting how thematic instruments can diverge from broad indices depending on market cycles.

These additions serve as both stand-alone trade ideas and complementary instruments alongside EBC’s existing product lineup, enabling advanced portfolio structuring and thematic trading.

Smarter Exposure: Leverage, Shorting, and Cost Efficiency in One Product

Compared to direct ETF investments, it presents several key advantages as traders benefit from a simplified cost structure, with no traditional fund management fees or broker commissions. The flexibility to take both long and short positions allows for strategic trading regardless of market direction, while the use of leverage enhances capital efficiency and return potential. These trades are executed in real time via EBC’s recognised platforms, providing seamless access to market opportunities.

During key market cycles, for example the post-pandemic V-shaped recovery of 2021—certain thematic ETFs, like the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, significantly outperformed broader indices such as the S&P 500. Our portfolio enables traders to participate in similar trends, adapting quickly to shifting market dynamics with precision and speed.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and is licensed and regulated within the respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the ‘What Economists Really Do’ public engagement series by Oxford University’s Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

