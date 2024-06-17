Ebonyi Single Mother Refutes Claims of Selling Baby for N25 Million



Abakaliki: A 37-year-old single mother from Ebonyi, Susan Nweze, on Tuesday, stated that her newborn baby was not sold for N25 million.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nweze explained at her residence in Abakaliki that she only received N700,000 for the adoption of her baby, contrary to allegations made by an online media outlet. She emphasized that the adoption process was conducted legally, with all necessary documentation completed prior to the handover of the child.

NAN recalls that Nweze’s family had accused certain police officers of collaborating with her to sell the baby. This accusation was formally lodged in a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation, Enugu, through their lawyer, Nzogbu Kingsley. The family alleged that the baby was sold for N25 million, but Susan was only given N700,000.

The family also implicated the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NAPTIP, and the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs in the alleged sale, de

manding that the baby boy be returned to them.

Nweze continued to assert that the child was adopted for N700,000, not sold for the alleged amount of N25 million. She explained her decision, citing her inability to care for another child due to financial and personal difficulties. As a single mother with two other children, aged 19 and 12, she stated that she was not prepared to raise a new baby.

Mr. Ikeuwa Omebeh, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ebonyi, addressed the situation by labeling the allegations as baseless. He noted that the mother chose to give the child up for custody and potential adoption due to her lack of financial and emotional readiness. He confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the facts surrounding the baby’s birth and adoption.

Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, denied any involvement of her ministry in the alleged sale. She expressed surprise at the N25 million figure, stating that the child is currently in th

e ministry’s custody to ensure proper care. Nwankpuma reiterated that no baby was sold and dismissed the claims of a N25 million transaction.