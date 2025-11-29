Economic Community of West African States Reviews Draft Regional E-Government Strategy



Abuja: The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the World Bank and Sense Strategy under the West Africa Regional Digital Integration Programme (WARDIP), held a validation workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, on 25th November 2025 to review the draft Regional E-Government Strategy, marking a milestone in the region’s digital transformation agenda. The meeting gathered senior officials, digital economy experts, and representatives from ministries, regulatory bodies, and institutions across all ECOWAS Member States. The workshop aimed to finalise the strategic direction, governance arrangements, and implementation roadmap for a unified, citizen-centred regional e-government framework.

According to African Press Organization, Mrs. Folake Olagunju, Acting Director of Digital Economy and Post, welcomed participants on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasising the strategic significance of the initiative. She noted that the draft strategy is embedded in ECOWAS’ overarching development frameworks Vision 2050, the Comm

unity Strategic Framework (2023-2027), and the Digital Sector Development Strategy (2024-2029). It aligns with continental and global instruments like the AU Digital Transformation Strategy 2030, the AU Data Policy Framework, and the UN Global Digital Compact (GDC). She highlighted that extensive diagnostics, validated on 25th August 2025, confirmed Member States’ shared commitment to a transformative, inclusive, and interoperable regional approach to digital governance.

The delegation from Sierra Leone, current Chair of the ECOWAS ICT Expert Group, provided goodwill remarks through Mrs. Aminata Omaru Thollay, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation. She described the workshop as a historic moment, reaffirming the importance of collective ownership in driving regional digital progress. She stated, ‘A regional approach is not only beneficial but non-negotiable. Only coordinated action can transform isolated pockets of progress into a coherent pathway for digital advanceme

nt across West Africa.’

Participants engaged in detailed discussions on the strategy’s proposed pillars and reflected on the principles guiding the strategy, such as regional coherence with national flexibility, citizen-centred development, trust, resilience, and sustainability. The ECOWAS Commission acknowledged the contributions of Member States, regional partners, and Sense Strategy, the consulting firm supporting the strategy’s development, for their technical expertise and collaboration.

The outcomes of the workshop will contribute to the final version of the Regional E-Government Strategy, which will be presented for adoption through the ECOWAS decision-making structures.