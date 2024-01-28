ECOWAS Court Holds New Year Get-Together, Award Ceremony

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has held its New Year Get-Together and Award Ceremony in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. The two-fold event enabled team bonding in a relaxed atmosphere and celebration of outstanding members of staff. According to Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court, the award system recognises and rewards the exemplary contributions of staff during the previous year and will inspire other staff to higher productivity while also stimulating a positive work environment. Awards were presented to outstanding staff in five categories. There were prizes for Best Staff in different departments and Judges' Special Awards to Overall Best Staff. On the criteria for selection in the best staff categories, Dr William Towah, Director of Administration and Finance, said that work performance, professionalism and work ethics, interpersonal communication skills, self-development and proactiveness were considered in the selection. Mr Abiodun Omidiran and Mr Uche Daniel Nwoko won Best Staff Awards for Administration and Finance, and Registry Departments respectively, while Overall Best Staff went to Mr Aminu Abdullahi from the Research and Documentation Department. An award for excellence in leadership and teamwork was presented to Mr Apraku Nketiah, Head of Legal Services, winner in the managerial positions' category which was open to directors and heads of divisions. In addition, the Court inaugurated the 'Olivier Ahogny Award' for the most popular staff in honour of a late diligent staff known for his conviviality among staff and the judges. The winner in this category was Mr Yusuf Usman in the Administration and Finance Department. Earlier, in a New Year message, Justice Asante thanked members of staff for their contribution to the success attained in 2023, which was marked by a remarkable increase in the number of judgments delivered from 41 recorded in 2021 and 2022 consecutively, to 59 in 2023. The New Year and Awards ceremony created an atmosphere that left the staff feeling inspire d, connected and rejuvenated for judicial and extrajudicial activities in 2024. Present at the event were Justices Gbèri-Be Ouattara (Vice President), Dupe Atoki, Sengu M. Mohammed and Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves. Also present were the Chief Registrar, Directors, heads of divisions and units, and members of staff. Some invited guests from the ECOWAS Community also attended the event. Source: Ghana News Agency