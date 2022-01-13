EDB stresses ICT, Digital Economy strategy in attracting investments

Manama, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) Khalid Humaidan stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s four-year ICT and Digital Economy strategy, as an enabler to attract further direct investments which will contribute to the growth of this sector.

Humaidan affirmed that Bahrain EDB will continue to promote the ICT sector to attract operators who could benefit from Bahrain’s competitive advantages. These advantages include best-value operating costs, skilled local workforce and government support which will enable investors to enhance their operations and expand into other markets by operating from Bahrain.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

