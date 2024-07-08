Education: ICPC, stakeholders brainstorm on sexual abuse



Stakeholders in the education sector will engage the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to strategise on ways to address sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The meeting billed to hold in Abuja was being organised by the ICPC and Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI), a non governmental organisation.

Ms Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Executive Director, Gender Mobile Initiative, said the engagement would focus more on prevention frameworks rather than punitive measures.

‘Development partners, education regulators, student groups and civil society organisations will engage and commit to the state-level adoption and implementation of sexual harassment prevention frameworks,’ she said.

Ogunrotimi said the engagement aimed at addressing the grave concern undermining the safety, dignity and academic integrity of the victims and institutions.

‘It is imperative that we create a learning environment where all students and educators can pursue their goals free from fear an

d intimidation.

‘To achieve this, it is essential to implement comprehensive policies and effective prevention strategies.

‘To this end, a stakeholders engagement will be convoked on July 9, in Abuja, to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment on campuses, with a comprehensive focus on prevention frameworks,’ Ogunrotimi said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria