Educationist Urges Immediate Action on Nigeria’s Out-of-School Children



Abuja: Pastor Olajumoke Raji, Head Teacher of Pesach International Academy, Kubwa, Abuja, has called for urgent and coordinated efforts to address the growing issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria. Raji made the call during the school’s 2025 Nursery Graduation and Prize-Giving Ceremony, held on Saturday at the school’s premises.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Raji reflected on the school’s progress since its establishment in 2018, noting that the academy had successfully graduated two sets of pupils from its Nursery section and was working toward expanding its Primary education offering. She mentioned that although the institution has not yet graduated students from Grade Six, this marked the second graduation from Nursery Two into the primary section, a moment of joy as the second set of pupils moves forward.





Raji attributed the rising number of out-of-school children to several factors, including financial hardship and a lack of awareness among parents about the value of education. She emphasized that education is a powerful tool that can transform lives and uplift communities. Raji remarked that education is the key to life itself, offering children a future and preventing them from struggling to achieve anything in life without it.





The academy, Raji highlighted, is a non-profit institution operated with the support of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Church, Daki-biyu District (Peculiar People) Kubwa, Abuja. She noted that tuition is free for children of church members, with a 50 percent subsidy for non-members, aiming to ensure no child is left behind due to financial constraints.





Also speaking at the event, Prophet Ejalonibu Lawrence, a member of the school’s board, stated that financial barriers remain a major challenge for many families. He pointed out that this problem is not unique to Nigeria, as many poor families worldwide struggle to afford education for their children. The board prioritizes subsidizing tuition to provide nearly free education, emphasizing the importance of investing in children as they represent the future.





Mrs. Faith Olakunle, a teacher and the school’s Welfare Officer, expressed gratitude for the successful conclusion of another academic session and commended her colleagues for their dedication. She acknowledged the demands of teaching, particularly without adequate materials, but highlighted that passion and intentional teaching always yield results.





Representing the parents of the graduating pupils, Mrs. Salome Sarki described the event as a collective achievement and expressed appreciation to the school management for making education accessible by keeping tuition costs low.

