EGYPT REITERATES SUPPORT FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF PALESTINIAN STATE

CAIRO, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's constant support for the right of the Palestinians to establish their independent state, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Sisi made the remarks during a phone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Sisi stressed Egypt's constant keenness on reaching a fair and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinians to establish their independent state in compliance with the international legitimate resolutions," said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady in the statement.

For his part, Abbas praised Egypt's support for the Palestinian rights and its efforts in achieving inter-Palestinain reconciliation that would help the Palestinians face the various challenges confronting their major cause.

"The two presidents agreed to continue intensive coordination and consultation on different developments of the Palestinian issue and the ways to revive the negotiations between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides," said the statement.

The phone talk came as the Palestinians raised concern about the pledge made by U.S. President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which the Palestinians see as the capital city for their future state.

Trump is to make a decision on the relocation within the coming days, while Abbas warned on Friday that if it happens it will have potential destructive effects and will "destroy the peace process."

Egypt and Israel reached a U.S.-sponsored peace treaty in 1979, when Egypt started working on reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and mediate intra-Palestinian reconciliation.

Cairo hosted in October the signing of a reconciliation agreement between rival Palestinian movements Fatah and Hamas to end their long-time rift and enable a unity government to take over and have full control of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The reconciliation deal has not yet been fully implemented, with both Hamas and Fatah exchanging blame for deliberate delay.

The decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict emerged since the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.

Israel is blamed by the international community for the deadlock of the peace process due to its settlement expansion policy, which is rejected even by its strongest ally, the United States.

The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in the light of the UN-proposed two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.

