EHSD commemorates World Environmental Health Day



The Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Accra School of Hygiene, Korle-Bu, has commemorated this year’s World Environment Health Day with a call to build resilient communities through disaster risk reduction, climate change mitigation, and adaptation strategies.

The World Environment Health Day, which is observed annually on September 26, is aimed at creating a global platform to discuss pressing environmental and health issues and promote actions that can foster a healthier planet.

Dr. Tsekpetse Akuamoah Kweku, an Environmental Health Expert at the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department (EHSD), Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, noted that resilience was the ability for communities to prepare, respond and recover from adverse events.

He indicated that climate change and natural disasters?are extreme events that are intensifying, presenting unprecedented challenges for?communities worldwide.

He noted that natural disasters, even though they are events caused by the eart

h’s natural processes, which can result in damage to life, property, and the environment, could be exacerbated by human activities.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwadjo Gmanab, the National President of Ghana Environmental Health Officers Association (GEHOA), stated that the day provided an excellent opportunity to engage people of all ages in activities that promote both environmental and human health.

He added that it is also aimed at informing, educating,?and empowering communities globally on air?and?water pollution, hazardous waste, and unstainable resources directly affecting?human health.

Mr. Smile Kobina Ametsi, the principal of the Accra School of Hygiene, said humans depend on the environment for their survival; therefore, it was important to observe the day for everyone to be aware of the effect of their actions on the environment.

He said bad environmental activities such as illegal mining, improper disposal of waste, and deforestation lead to the spread of diseases.

He called for good environmental practices

such as afforestation to prevent global warming, whose effect included polar ice melting into the sea, causing sea levels to rise, flowing into the sea, and having the tendency to cause respiratory diseases when drunk.

Mr. Michael Affrodofe, the head of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Accra School of Hygiene, said individuals must collaborate with the government by playing their role in keeping the environment safe.

Source: Ghana News Agency