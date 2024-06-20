Eid el-Kabir: Foundation, UAE distribute meat to women, vulnerable in FCT

Helpline Social Support Initiative, an NGO, in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Nigeria, shared meat during the Eid el-Kabir to women, vulnerable groups and persons living with disabilities in the FCT.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Founder of the initiative, who made this known on Wednesday, thanked the UAE Embassy for its kindness and dedication to making a positive impact in the FCT.

Ahmadu said that the gesture demonstrates the embassy’s commitment to community support through the spreading of joy and compassion to those in need.

She also commended the embassy for identifying with the initiative, saying ‘ this is the third year it is supporting the needy in Abuja and its environs with this gesture.’

‘ Their generous contribution of fresh meat donations benefited our women and individuals living with disabilities, spreading joy and compassion to those in need.

‘ This marks the third consecutive year of their support, which has made a significant difference in the lives of our beneficiaries

, including the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

‘ We are grateful for their kindness and dedication to making a positive impact in our community.

‘ Thank you to the UAE Embassy for your unwavering support and to our team for their tireless efforts in serving our community.’

She noted that Eid el Kabir was an opportunity and occasion to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged, especially women.

Ahmadu, therefore, called on other relevant organisations at all levels to go beyond ‘funfairs that characterised every festivities and use such occasions to assist the vulnerable in the society.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria