Eid-el-Kabir: Oyo Workers Receive Subsidised Ram and Rice



Ibadan: The Oyo State Government has initiated a programme to provide subsidised ram, rice, and vegetable oil for civil servants in the state, aiming to ease the financial burden on Muslim workers during Eid-el-Kabir. The initiative was announced by the Chairman of the Oyo State Agricultural Credit Corporation, Sheikh Taofeek Akeugbagold, during the distribution of these items to beneficiaries.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, more than 2,500 civil servants will benefit from the state government’s effort. Akeugbagold highlighted that the programme was designed in response to the current economic situation in the country, providing necessary support to civil servants. The distribution, which started on Monday, will continue until June 4, under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.





Akeugbagold also mentioned that the cost of the subsidised items will be recovered through deductions from the beneficiaries’ salaries over three instalments, starting in August. The initiative has been well-received by the civil servants. Mr. Muideen Ogundele from the State Ministry of Education expressed that the subsidised prices offered significant relief, especially for those unable to purchase ram at market rates.





Similarly, Mr. Yekeen Taiwo and Alhaja Balkis Omilowo, representing the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority and the Teaching Service Commission, respectively, commended the government for facilitating access to affordable ram. They noted that the programme has simplified the process for civil servants to obtain these essential items at a manageable cost.

