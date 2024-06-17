Eid-el-Kabir: Taraba Traditional Ruler Encourages Agricultural Development



Gassol: His Royal Highness, Idris Chiroma, the Emir of Gassol in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba, has called upon his subjects to embrace farming as a means of economic empowerment. Chiroma made this appeal on Saturday in his Sallah message to the people of Gassol.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Emir highlighted agriculture as a sector open to all, offering opportunities for economic empowerment. He urged the people to dedicate their efforts to cultivating the vast arable lands available in the region. The Emir pointed out that the land is accessible and that state laws are supportive of agricultural practices.





Chiroma urged the youth to avoid social vices and extremism, encouraging them to support the agricultural transformation vision promoted by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba. He emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and unity during and beyond the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.





The traditional ruler reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace, warning that those who commit evil in the name of religion will face divine retribution.

