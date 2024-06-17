Eight-Day Prayers: Ijebu Ode Agog for Awujale



Ijebu ode: Ijebu Ode and environs in Ogun came alive with reverence and festivity on Sunday as residents gathered for the eight-day prayer in honour of the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The ceremony marked the culmination of mourning and celebration for a royal father who ruled for 65 years and left an indelible mark on the Ijebu community.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, by 8:00 a.m., crowds of residents had begun arriving at the Dipo Dina Stadium, venue of the event. The stadium was a sea of colours, as men, women, and youths appeared in traditional and modern attire, reflecting the cultural richness of Ijebu heritage.





Traditional drums echoed across the venue, with local groups performing chants and dances in tribute to the late traditional ruler’s life and enduring legacy. At Oba Adetona’s private residence, where President Bola Tinubu is expected to stop first, religious leaders and dignitaries gathered in solemn reflection and prayer.





The gathering included Muslim and Christian clerics, traditional rulers, political leaders, and citizens, all united in their respect for the late Oba. Some dignitaries said that President Tinubu’s planned visit symbolised national recognition of Oba Adetona’s significance beyond Ijebu community and Ogun.





Sen. Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East, described the event as a solemn yet befitting occasion to honour one of Nigeria’s legendary traditional rulers. Daniel said, ‘The news of the President attending brought joy across Ijebuland. It highlights the close relationship between the President and our royal father. The President’s presence at the prayers is historic. It will be remembered for generations across the Ijebu nation as a mark of deep respect.’





Also, Sheik Abdulrazaq Ishola, Grand Mufti of Muslims in Yoruba land, described the President’s attendance at the prayers as a significant gesture of honour to a revered and deserving Oba. ‘The President’s attendance is not political but deeply symbolic. Oba Adetona was a pillar of support and faith throughout his life,’ Ishola noted.





He recalled how the late Oba bridged tradition and religion gracefully and had insisted on Islamic burial rites while he was alive. Ishola further remembered Oba Adetona’s advocacy for a bill that would allow traditional rulers to be buried in accordance with their religious beliefs.





The Islamic leader revealed that the Awujale had been recognised as Grand Commander of Muslim Obas in Yoruba land due to his unwavering Islamic commitment. Most Rev. Michael Fape, Bishop of the Remo Anglican Diocese, eulogised the Oba as one who embraced and respected all religions during his reign.





‘He led his people with wisdom and tolerance. Though Muslim, he related warmly with Christians and traditionalists alike,’ Bishop Fape stated. He recalled his close relationship with the late Oba, saying, ‘Oba Adetona lived above religious bias. He treated all faiths equally, as a true paramount ruler.’





Many in the Ijebu community echoed these sentiments, remembering the late Awujale as a unifying figure who transcended ethnic and religious boundaries. NAN reports that major markets such as Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu, and Oke-Aje were temporarily shut to enable full participation in the farewell ceremonies.





Traders and residents used the opportunity to offer prayers, sing traditional songs, and reflect on the Oba’s numerous contributions to their community. The closure of economic activity highlighted the deep respect held for Oba Adetona and the significance of the eight-day prayer ceremony.





As Ijebu Ode mourned and celebrated, many said the Awujale’s passing marked the end of an era, but his legacy would live on.

