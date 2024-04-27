Ejisu by-election: Aduomi’s denies being used by NDC, accuses NPP



Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, one of the three independent candidates in next Tuesday’s bye-election in the Ejisu Constituency, has denied doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

‘The NPP knows that their candidate stands no chance in this by-election and for which reason they have resorted to telling wicked lies that Mr. Aduomi is doing the bidding of the National Democratic Congress,’ the campaign team of Mr Aduomi said at a presser in Ejisu on Friday.

Mr Aduomi is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu on the ticket of the NPP.

His campaign team is accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in acts that could compromise the outcome of the election on Tuesday.

According to the team, the NPP and certain government officials were engaging in schemes to favour the NPP’s candidate, Mr Kwabena Boateng.

Mr Isaac Boafo, the Campaign Coordinator for Mr Aduomi, told newsmen of different alleged schemes by the NPP, jointly with the Electoral Commission and the military fo

r the election and its results to go in favour of the candidate of the NPP.

He alleged that 500 Senior High School students were going to be transported from outside the constituency to vote.

‘We are issuing a stern warning to the NPP that we will fiercely defend our ballots with every fibre of our being,’ Mr Boafo cautioned.

Source: Ghana News Agency