EKSG directs kingmakers to ratify Prince Alabi as nominee for Olosi stool



Ekiti Government has directed the kingmakers of Osi-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state to ratify the selection of Prince Stephen Alabi as the valid nominee for Olosi stool.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the directive on Thursday, at a meeting with stakeholders, including the kingmakers and representatives of Arubiojo Ruling House in her office in Ado-Ekiti.

Afuye said Prince Alabi’s ratification became expedient, having been validly nominated by Arubiojo Ruling House of Osi-Ekiti for the exalted seat as the sole candidate, with name forwarded to the kingmakers in line with tradition.

She said that after the stool became vacant, following the demise of Oba Oladiran Agunbiade on Aug. 5, 2021, the Arubiojo Ruling House was contacted by the government to fill the vacant stool.

She gave the kingmakers up till Monday, May 6, to write an appointment letter to the nominee and forward same to government for approval.

The deputy governor, however, expressed displeased with the way

the kingmakers were allegedly manipulating and foot dragging on the process, saying it might erode the confidence the people had in their personalities.

Particularly, she berated the process leading to the forwarding of the name of one Prince Femi Adewumi as the validly selected nominee to the Local Government for approval.

‘Even when he was neither voted for nor nominated by the ruling house.

‘The ruling house had done the due diligence by nominating someone. If they want only one nominee, nobody should force them to add more, since the process was transparent from the beginning.

‘Gov. Biodun Oyebanji places respect for traditional institution and traditional rulers are benefiting from this government because of the partnership between them and the government.

‘We don’t want your town to lag behind, hence appealing to other aspirants to join hands with the stakeholders in moving the town forward.

‘They should cooperate with the nominee in the task of building a new Osi-Ekiti that will benefit all and S

undry,’the deputy governor said.

Ekiti Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, sitting on the meeting held in her office in Ado-Ekiti

In his submission, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Sunday Bamise, said four judgements have been delivered on the Olosi selection matter and the state government won in all the cases instituted.

Bamise clarified that the kingmakers have no relevance in nomination of candidate according to the law, saying the only valid nomination was the one done on the Nov. 21, 2021, which favoured Prince Stephen Alabi.

‘What we expect the kingmakers to do in the eyes of the law is to validate the nomination of Prince Stephen Alabi and issue him a letter of appointment to begin the process.

‘But if they fail to continue, then the government will revert to the second option, which I may not disclose here,’he said.

The Odofin of Osi-Ekiti and head of the kingmakers, Chief Olaiya Faturoti and other colleagues consented to the government’s position, promising that they would co

mply accordingly.

Counsel to the nominee, Chief Tony Adeniyi (SAN), applauded government for standing on the truth and point of law on the matter, saying it would ensure expeditious installation of a new traditional ruler in the town.

According to Prince Adebayo Ajayi, the head of the Arubiojo dynasty, Prince Alabi polled a total of 26 votes to defeat other contestants in a traditional shadow poll, conducted by the ruling house and monitored by local government officials.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria