Election 2024: Conduct clean campaigns, collate results efficiently – Network to parties



Ahead of the December 7 General Election, the Ghana Patriotic Pastors and Professional Voice has urged all political parties to conduct clean campaigns devoid of insults and inciting of violence.

Apostle Dr Walter S. Mante, Founder and President of the Network, said campaign platforms should be used to sell policies to convince citizens for votes and not to be used for indecent language that created unnecessary tension.

Apostle Mante made the call on Monday at the launch of the Network’s ‘2024 Peace Campaign’ in Accra ahead of the elections.

He beseeched the Electoral Commission to conduct credible, free, and fair elections, saying it had in years demonstrated courage and been a neutral arbiter in its conduct.

The Judiciary, he said, had a big role to play in ensuring that the will of the people prevailed and urged it to rise to the occasion.

Apostle Mante, speaking on the security services, said the Ghana Police Service and the others had always done a good job with respect to the security of the nation

and polls.

‘We believe that they will rise to the occasion this time also by providing tight security before during and after the elections.’

He charged traditional, religious, community, and opinion leaders nationwide to call their members and followers to order, by ensuring that they were not used to cause troubles and disturbances.

‘Our youth should desist from the practice where some politicians will use money and other incentives to influence them to cause trouble and violence to disturb the peace of our nation for their parochial interest.

‘About vote buying, when a Politician gives you money, you can take it but don’t let it influence your voting, else you will suffer throughout the person’s tenure in office,’ he added.

The Convener entreated civil society organisations, the National Peace Council, the Judicial Service, and citizens to put the interest of the nation first.

‘We have one Ghana and are the same people. Let us avoid violence, hatred, and selfishness due to political considerations,’

he emphasised.

‘We have become an example for others in the sub-region. We can build upon this achievement we attained and do better as we go to another poll,’ he said.

Apostle Mante said he was happy that the issue of vigilantism had been ‘killed’ and appealed to all, especially the major political parties not to ‘resurrect’ it.

Apostle Abraham Lincoln Larbi, the General Overseer of the Apostolic Mantle Worship Centre, and an Executive member of the Network, urged the parties to ensure that their internal systems for monitoring and collating results were efficient and effective to give them accurate data.

‘Build a strong collation centre for data because winning an election apart from God’s intervention is from smartness. Train your polling agents to collate results more effectively. Don’t go and sleep and later blame anyone,’ he added.

To the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, he advised that she did not fail the nation, saying: ‘So 7th December, with all due respect, don’t compromise. Do your work du

e diligently. Whatever you have to do, do it because Ghanaians are angry. People are not happy, so let the will of Ghanaians be done. Let whoever win, win, and whoever lose, lose,’ he said.

The Network with members from varied professions and fields, operates as a voice of the voiceless without a political affiliation, and geared towards national development.

Source: Ghana News Agency