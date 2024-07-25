Election 2024: NPP Majority Caucus urges Mahama to debate Bawumia



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has urged former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC) to participate in a Presidential Election Debate with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer, New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House in Accra, reiterated their call on former President Mahama that ‘for Ghanaians to really know who is who, who is ready to address the challenges in the economy he should join in the Debate’.

‘Let the two of them debate on the issues, nobody should run away from the Debate, and it is only through a debate that we will know who is truly ready to run the economy of this country,’ Mr Afenyo-Markin stated.

‘We the Majority Caucus are by this calling on President John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the NDC not to run away from the Debate. No

t to stay away from debating Dr Bawumia.

‘We are not afraid of the facts and the figures, we are not afraid of our track records, we know that we have not achieved a hundred per cent success, we concede that there are challenges, but we are far better in terms of governance.’

The Majority Leader said it was the reason why their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was ready to debate on the issues.

‘We don’t believe in politics of name callings, politics of insults, politics of insinuations and all. We believe that the facts can speak for themselves. And the only way to give Ghanaians the opportunity to compare and to look at which of the two parties really had them at heart is for us to have a debate,’ Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

‘So, the NDC should not run away from any debate, there should be no excuses for debate. Debate is the only means of determining who is best suited to run the country from 2025.’

He said in any event, Dr Bawumia had already outlined vision for the country; that he was going to create any

economy anchored on digitisation.

He said if NDC wants to challenge that, the only way to do it was through a debate.

Source: Ghana News Agency