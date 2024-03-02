Ellembelle MP honoured for NKRUMAFEST, promoting Nzema language

The Chief and Elders of Nkroful have honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for being instrumental in the celebration of NKRUMAFEST. He was also honoured for pushing for the Nzema Language in Parliament to be more functional in schools, institutions and the Ghanaian society. According to them, moves by Mr Kofi Buah to ensure that the Nzema Language was taught in schools form part of preserving the culture and unique identity of all people of Nzema descent. The Nvavile Family of Dr Kwame Nkrumah presented a rich-kente cloth and sandals (Ahenemma) to Mr Buah. The Chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutua also presented a smock to the MP. Nana Kwasi Kutua acknowledged the role of the MP in tabling a motion for good 45 minutes on the floor of Parliament on the teaching and use of the Nzema Language in schools and institutions as well as writing of books in Nzema. The Chief said the motion by Mr Buah attracted other Members of Parliament to be on their feet in support of the motion. He assured Mr Buah that traditional rulers and the people of Nzema were solidly behind him to revive, rejuvenate and make the Nzema Language more vibrant in schools, on the airwaves and in the Nzema communities. Source: Ghana News Agency