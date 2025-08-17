Emir of Minna Advocates for Acceptance of Bandits Attack Survivors



Minna: Dr Umar Farouq-Bahago, the Emir of Minna in Niger, has urged communities to accept survivors of abduction and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), rather than stigmatize them. He made the call during a one-day sensitization workshop under the Muslim Opinion Leaders Project on the prevention of GBV in Minna.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the workshop was organized for community and religious leaders, as well as the spouses and families of the 35 victims of banditry. The initiative was a collaboration between the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), with support from the Ford Foundation.





Faruq-Bahago, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, emphasized the importance of providing psychological, social, and financial support to survivors to facilitate their reintegration into their families and communities. He highlighted the impact of banditry on the emirate councils of Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, and Bosso, which have been affected by cases of kidnapping and GBV, resulting in the recent rescue of 35 women.





Speaking at the event, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, the Executive Director of dRPC, stated that the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the need to accept and support survivors in their reintegration process. Represented by Malam Hassan Aliyu-Karofi, Director of Partnerships and Communication at dRPC, Walker noted that the workshop adopted the Kinshasha Declaration Protocol to promote the rights of survivors for reparation and to develop solutions for victims of conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence in Niger.





Keynote speaker Imam Isah referenced Qur’anic verses and Hadith, which prohibit the stigmatization of survivors, urging communities to follow religious guidance in their treatment of GBV survivors. Additionally, Dr Umar Faruq, Director General of Niger State Religious Affairs, represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Mukhtar, called on stakeholders to continue advocating against the stigmatization of survivors.





In his remarks, Alhaji Akilu Kuta, Chairman of Shiroro Local Government, represented by Alhaji Tanko Muhammad, commended the organizers and appealed to donors and development partners to assist survivors. One of the survivors, Zainab Salihu from Madaka community, shared her harrowing experience of captivity, recounting how they were abducted during Ramadan in 2024 and spent over a year in captivity until their rescue.

