Empire FM oganises free prostate cancer screening exercise for men in Sekondi-Takoradi



Empire FM, a local radio station in Takoradi in the Western Region, has organised a free prostate cancer screening exercise for men in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The exercise, which was conducted by a team of medical professionals from the New Crystal Hospital, saw over 100 men screened for the disease.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer, its symptoms and risk factors associated, while encouraging men to take their health seriously.

Mr Enoch Asare Business Manager of the Empire FM, said the essence of the exercise was to educate men on the importance of early detection and screening for prostate cancer.

He said the station used the entire month of June for advocacy on the disease and decided to climax it with a free screening exercise.

He said the station would continue to support initiatives that promoted men’s health and well-being in Ghana.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the radio station and its partners for the k

ind gesture and wished that it would continue more often.

The event was supported by Justmax Travels, Goil Embalinks, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, First National Bank, ChemSolv, Veros Petroleum, GNPC Foundation, Takoradi Mall, and other health organizations.

Source: Ghana News Agency