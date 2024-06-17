Enugu Government Donates 30 Buses to Technical Schools



Enugu: Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has donated 30 Toyota Hiace buses to the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB) to enhance their day-to-day school operations. The buses are set to be distributed to 30 Science, Technical, and Vocational schools, with nine additional buses planned for the remaining schools.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the keys to the buses were presented to the Chairman of STVSMB, Dr. Amaka Ngene, at the board’s premises in Enugu. Governor Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Education Innovation and Director of Experiential Learning, Enugu Green Smart School, Owo, Dr. Chinyere Onyisi, highlighted that the initiative aims to facilitate movement and expedite daily school operations. He emphasized that the buses would enable school principals to perform their duties more efficiently.





Dr. Onyisi remarked, ‘With these vehicles, distance is no longer a barrier as principals in the schools can move about to carry out their activities with ease, monitoring teaching and learning.’ She also pointed out the ongoing transformation in Enugu state, noting the shift in education from content memorization to creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving approaches.





Dr. Onyisi commended Dr. Amaka Ngene for her leadership at the board, encouraging her continued efforts to ensure the effectiveness of school principals. She emphasized the importance of teamwork among principals to improve technical and vocational education in Enugu State.





Dr. Ngene mentioned that principals and drivers had already received orientation on vehicle handling and would sign an undertaking to use the buses appropriately. She expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to education, stating that the buses would significantly alleviate transportation challenges faced by the schools.





Rev. Sr. Kizito, Principal of Special Science School, Oghe, expressed appreciation for the governor’s support, noting the buses’ utility for teachers and students. Mr. Sylvester Alumona, Chief Supervisory Principal, Nsukka Education, also thanked Governor Mbah for his contributions and assured that the buses would be maintained and used for their intended purposes.

